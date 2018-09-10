ORCHARD PARK - As expected, the Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Derek Anderson to mainly serve as a mentor for rookie Josh Allen.

This is Anderson's 13th year in the league. He spent the last seven serving as Cam Newton's back-up in Carolina. Bills GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are familiar with Anderson having worked in the Panther organization prior to coming to Buffalo.

Allen led the first game winning drive of his young career in a 13-12 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. However, he's lacked consistency even for a rookie. The Bills hope that Anderson can help with that.

The only other quarterback that remains on the roster is Nathan Peterman who was pulled during a 47-3 season opening loss at Baltimore.

The Bills play the Texans in Houston on Sunday.

As a result of the signing, the Bills released safety Dean Marlowe.

