BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday afternoon the Buffalo Bills open their season against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Both teams feature quarterbacks drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft, with Sam Darnold for the Jets and Josh Allen for the Bills. In their first meeting last season at New Era Field, Darnold led the Jets to a win over the Bills.

This is the first season for Adam Gase as the Jets head coach.

2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar and Buffalo News Bills beat reporter Vic Carucci look ahead to the season for the Bills and Sunday's game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

