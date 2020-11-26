Stefon Diggs 'thankful' to be in Buffalo

Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley lead Buffalo in targets and make up almost 77% of Allen’s targets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Through 10 games the Bills have been a fun to team to watch, especially in the passing the game, from MVP-like numbers from Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs -- who is second in the NFL this season is receiving -- to Cole Beasley and John Brown's reliability.

Just those four alone can give a team a run for their money. It’s also why the Bills become one of the highest scoring teams in the fourth quarter.

“It’s just going with the flow of the game and you’re not going to score on every drive we understand that,” Allen said. “It’s our goal to score on every drive, but the chances of that happening are fairly slim, but if you can play situational football and complimentary football, it typically pts you in a good position in the fourth and that’s when you need to be at your best.”

Buffalo have proved to be at its best when all of the receivers are getting touches. Sharing the ball hasn’t been a problem for the Bills at all. Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley lead Buffalo in targets and make up almost 77% of Allen’s targets.

Allen also is a top leader in passing for the NFL, but he doesn’t take it for granted what the addition of Diggs has meant to the Bills.

“He surprised me how much of a team guy he was at the start,” Allen said. “He was willing to sacrifice his time, hanging out with us and (doing) things like that. He has been a great addition to this team and I can’t say enough about him. Just on and off the field he is a great guy to talk to. I consider him a great friend.”

Diggs get a bad rap from his past dealings with the Minnesota Vikings but it's clear, from his very own words, he's in a good place most importantly mentally.

“It’s crazy because my coach came up to me and said how are you? I said I'm happy," Diggs said.



“I been busting my butt for a long time with my craft and with my mind mentally. Just being in the right place and pushing myself in the right direction. I always try to bring that positive energy. I'm happy to be where I am, and I’m just happy to be where I am, the guys I’m around, and I’m thankful.”

With the Bills, Diggs found a new outlook with his game and attitude. That's what's helped propel him to league second top receiver just six yards behind DeAndre Hopkins, but it’s not the individual accolades he's chasing.



“Of course I am going to be thankful but I’m chasing something much bigger than that,” Diggs said. “I’m chasing greatness. I want to be great each and every day and I challenge myself at practice. Individual success will take care of itself. We're chasing something much bigger than that. That’s winning each and every week."