Stefon Diggs on re-signing with Buffalo: 'God works in mysterious ways'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When Stefon Diggs was traded from Minnesota to Buffalo back in 2020, Diggs admitted that he received a ton of text messages from players and coaches around the league, especially those connected to the AFC.
For the most part, the texts lacked confidence that Diggs going to Buffalo would be a good move for his career.
Diggs proved his doubters wrong.
Diggs on Thursday signed his four-year contract extension and commented on his successful transition to Buffalo.
"It's crazy because when I first got traded to Buffalo, besides the Mafia and the people who are fans of Buffalo, not too many people thought it would work out," Diggs said. "A lot of people were like this, 'The Bills are dah dah dah dah.' Two years from now, I can smile and say, you know, 'God works in mysterious ways, and I am with my family, I am with the right people. I got the right support system."
That support system includes his younger brother, Trevon, who usually cheers him on from a distance in Dallas. However, the Cowboys defensive back was front and center taking pictures during Stefon's news conference.
With the contract officially done, that's one less distraction as the Bills head into their Super Bowl expectation season.
Diggs was traded to the Bills back in March 2020 from the Minnesota Vikings, and quickly became a fan favorite in Buffalo.
He also became a favorite target for quarterback Josh Allen. Statistically, Diggs has enjoyed the two most successful seasons of his career in Buffalo. He racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards each year, and led the entire NFL in 2020 with 127 catches for 1,535 yards. While his total numbers fell in 2021, Diggs set a new career high with 10 touchdowns in 2021.