Stefon Diggs leads league in receptions, yards

Diggs' teammate Cole Beasley is also on the list, with 44 receptions for 533 yards.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The trade that Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and company made in March to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings continues to pay off.

Following the team's 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks, where Diggs had 9 receptions for 118 yards, the wide receiver is leading the league in two categories.

Diggs leads the entire league in receiving receptions (63) and total receiving yards (813).

Their leader, quarterback Josh Allen, is third overall in the league in passing yards with 2,587 so far on the season.

The Buffalo Bills got Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for their 2020 first-round pick (No. 22 overall), a 2020 fifth-round pick, a 2020 sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

What's next for the Bills? They travel to Glendale to take on the (5-3) Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 15. Following that game, the Bills are on their week 11 bye.