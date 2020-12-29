Stefon Diggs continues to flourish in Buffalo

Diggs has set the Bills single season receiving record breaking Eric Moulds' 2002 record.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs continues to impress everyone watching him, breaking records left and right. He broke another record in Monday's game against the New England Patriots.

Diggs had nine catches for 145 yards and set the Bills single season receiving record, breaking Eric Moulds' record back in 2002. Back in week 15, against the Broncos, he also set the record of 100 catches set by Moulds as well. Though Diggs isn't big on self accolades, 2 On Your Side's Ashley Holder asked him about what this accomplishment meant to him.

"It means a lot to me because of where I came from and how hard I've worked," said Diggs. "I thank God and everyone involved. I am more so thankful more than anything."

It's hard to keep up with all he’s done. In just his first season, he’s over 1400 yards and still has another regular season game left. Lets not even talk about what he can do in the playoffs.

"We still feel like we haven't played our best ball," said Diggs. "We're just scratching the surface on what we can do. We try and grind for that each and every week."

Diggs being traded from the Minnesota Vikings has shown to be a great benefit for the Bills, and Diggs has expressed how it has been great for him too.

Diggs has said many times before how happy he is to be around these guys and in this system.