Stefon Diggs, Bills prepare for aggressive Ravens defense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — We've yet to see a corner that could really limit Stefon Diggs this year, but the Baltimore Ravens bring in a defense that is probably the most aggressive that the Bills have seen this season.

Baltimore boasts a pair of corners that lead the league in forced fumbles.

Marcus Peters has a league-high 33 interceptions in the regular season since his rookie season back in 2015. Against the Titans, Peters allowed only 29 yards on five targets plus an interception.

All-Pro Marlon Humphrey is also only giving up 6.7 yards per target over his past two seasons.

This game, at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Orchard Park on Channel 2, will be a battle for Diggs and the rest of the Bills' receivers, and they know it.

"For Marcus Peters, we came in at the same time actually," Diggs said. "I played him in Kansas City as well. He's been a hell of player since KC. Plays the ball well and has great ball skills. He's the one that's doing extremely well."

"Marlon Humphrey is also a hell of player. He so active around the ball. It's something we've never seen. Just being able to punch the ball or strip the ball out the way he does. It's the payoffs. You're looking to get turnovers and create ways to get your defense the ball."