BUFFALO, N.Y. — The "Sports Talk" crew is back, just in time for the start of the 2019 football season.

This time around Channel 2 Sports Director Adam Benigni and the Buffalo News' sports team will discuss key moments from the first Buffalo Bills game of the season.The show provides in-depth opinion and analysis from the most experienced sports journalists in the Buffalo market.

The Bills came from behind to beat the Jets, 17-16 on Sunday. In this week's digital breakdown, Adam along with Buffalo News' Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, and Jason Wolf give their take on the game. The crew also takes a look at what the teams need to do win against the Giants next week.

Remember you can watch Sports Talk Live on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2.

