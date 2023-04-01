Sports psychologist weighs in on coping process for Bills players

In a matter of days, the Bills will be expected to take the field again despite the trauma they faced Monday night in Cincinnati.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition, his teammates are fighting a battle of their own — a mental battle.

“These guys in this locker room, they're a brotherhood,” sports psychology consultant Kellie Peiper said. “It’s like watching a family member go through that.”

As they try to pick up the pieces, experts say there’s a few different things Bills players could do to work through the traumatic experience they went through.

Peiper said one way is by returning to their normal routine — as difficult as it may seem. By focusing in on the task at hand, resuming any routines and superstitions they may have and providing some sense of normalcy to create a sense of comfort amid all the chaos.

At the same time, creating a safe space for athletes to talk about what they went through is key. Some athletes may be ready to discuss it, but others may not.

“It may feel different moment to moment, and it may feel different to them than it does to the teammate to their left and the teammate to the right,” Peiper said. “There’s no right or wrong.”

As the Bills start to ease back into that routine on Wednesday — resuming team practice but holding off on addressing the media — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor spoke publicly for the first time since Monday.

“I won't disclose any of the private conversations Sean [McDermott] I had except for this: when I got over there, the first thing he said was, ‘I need to be at the hospital for Damar, and I shouldn't be coaching this game,’ ” Taylor said.

Back in Buffalo, the Bills are still working to wrap their mind around turning the page on the 21 minutes from last Monday and tackling the uphill battle ahead.

Now the question turns to how they prepare for a game on Sunday.