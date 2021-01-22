Fans share their shrines and rituals to the Buffalo Bills, and an anthropology expert weighs in on the phenomenon of superstition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sports karma is a serious matter, and you don’t mess with it. As are any rituals and superstitions you may subscribe to.

"They’re terrifically important, super smart, and most superstitions are representative of principles of thinking," Dr. Phil Stevens said, "which are absolutely universal."

Dr. Stevens is an associate professor of anthropology emeritus at the University at Buffalo. His expertise, among many topics, is in superstitions. He said rituals and superstitions in sports are common and a positive aspect of life universally.

"They’re found among all peoples all around the world, based in the idea that there are mystical interconnections in the world," Dr. Stevens said. "Those interconnections can be activated by people’s rituals, by people’s words, and by people’s thoughts,"

Bills fans shared some of their game-day rituals with 2 On Your Side.

Dr. Stevens used Janelle's example of a ritual when further explaining the magical connection idea with regards to superstition.

"Because the last time she did it was the Cardinals game, and look what happened?" Dr. Stevens said. "So she avoids wearing Bill’s gear to try to avoid establishing that magical connection, which for her current results and a jinx."

Other rituals are more symbolic. Bridget Lanigan shared her Bills shrine that she started after buying her grandmother's home, which had Bills memorabilia from decades ago.

"Every Saturday or Sunday, depending on when game day is, it’s like an I spy game," Lanigan said. "So it’s been fun for family and friends."

Dr. Stevens says part of the purpose of rituals may be people trying to be a part of an event that they have no control over.

"It’s a complex and confusing and sometimes unpredictable world," Dr. Stevens said. "But our little corner of it can be more predictable if we engage in some little ritual like this."

At the end of the day, if you think driving around the neighborhood blaring the shout song is good for the universe and the bills, Dr. Stevens says go for it.