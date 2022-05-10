Sports analyst challenges Bills safety with a big donation

Jordan Poyer needs 8 more interceptions to receive $1 million for his foundation from Pat McAfee.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer appeared on the Pat McAfee show and the sports analyst made him a challenge he couldn't refuse.

If Poyer hits a certain number of interceptions for the season it could be a big payday for his foundation.

Poyer has had four interceptions so far this season, which McAfee says puts him on track to have 17 total. So McAfee challenged Poyer to have 17 interceptions, then made his way down to 13, before finally landing on 12 picks for the season.

During the interview, Poyer said he takes challenges very personally and his foundation tweeted out "Alright ... we have a deal."

So if Poyer has 12 picks in 16 games, which would be one more than the "modern" record currently held by Trevon Diggs, he'll get $1 million dollars for "The Jordan Poyer Foundation."

Poyer made 2 interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens, another against the Tennesse Titans, and his first in the season opener against the LA Rams.

Next up the Bills are facing the Pittsburgh Steelers with a rookie Quarterback this Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

The 10-year veteran is off to one of the best starts of his career, leading the league in interceptions with four through the season’s first month.

And the timing couldn’t be better, after Poyer expressed his desire for a contract extension earlier this year.

“I enjoy playing this game,” Poyer said. “This is my sixth year in the system. I enjoy the guys that I’m playing with, I enjoy the coaches that are coaching me and I really feel like every time I step out on the field I’m able to play free. I’m able to just be myself and it’s allowed me to have this success so far. I just want to keep helping this team win football games.”