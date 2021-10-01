Bills fans flock to social media, share joy after playoff win

Buffalo snapped its recent 0-6 postseason record with a 27-24 victory Saturday against Indianapolis in a Wild Card game at Bills Stadium.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Buffalo Bills won their first NFL playoff game in 25 years, it didn't take long to realize how much the victory meant to the team's fans.

Buffalo snapped its recent 0-6 postseason record with a 27-24 victory Saturday against Indianapolis in a Wild Card game at Bills Stadium. The previous playoff win was against Miami on December 30, 1995.

The postgame reaction from fans, whether they were in Western New York or scattered across the country, was swift.

There's Del Reid, the leader of the Bills Mafia, who tweeted, "Never happier to see my daughter cry. The fanhood download is complete."

There are Bills alums like Cornelius Bennett, who was watching and celebrating with all of the fans at home.

And then there was this response from Oxford Pennant: