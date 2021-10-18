Social media paints picture of Bills home game in Nashville

In true Buffalo fashion, Labatt USA made a special delivery of 600 orders of chicken wings to Nashville-based healthcare workers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of Bills fans traveled to Nashville to see the Buffalo Bills take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville for Monday Night Football.

Fans told 2 On Your Side they wanted to make this away game feel like home for Buffalo and based on social media posts from fans who made the trip, it looks like they did just that.

Check out these videos of fans at bars on Broadway near Nissan Stadium before the game.

Buffalo Bills fan Brad Owens and his wife traveled to Nashville for the Monday Night Football game on Friday. Owens said over the course of the weekend every bar was filled with Buffalo Bills fans.

"Saturday and Sunday night were insane Bills fans were literally at every single bar you walked by or walked into a wall to wall,” he said. “There is a famous bar down here its Kid Rock's Honkey Tonk and they even threw a ‘You Are In Bills Country Flag’ on stage and the lead singer put it on stage. The whole bar went nuts. It was literally not exaggerating wall-to-wall Bills fans from 7 p.m. till 2 in the morning."

Social media has been buzzing with photos and videos showing the number of Bills fans taking over the city.

In true Buffalo fashion, Labatt USA made a special-delivery Buffalo-style in Nashville, 600 orders of chicken wings were donated to Nashville-based healthcare workers at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Mid-town and West locations