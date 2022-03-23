'I was missing out something special': Shaq Lawson is back with the Bills

The Bills former first round pick Shaq Lawson is back on a one-year deal after short stints with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo must be the hot place to be, because everyone wants to join the Bills.

From the addition to Von Miller and former Bills players returning home to the 716, it's a wave that everyone wants to ride.

"Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks, the defense has been number one, so it's just been since I left," Shaq Lawson said. "Watching from the other side, I been missing something special."

A former first-round pick for the Bills, defensive end Shaq Lawson is back on a one-year deal after short stints with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

He could never really find a home after five years with Buffalo.

"Ups and downs and in between, but that's what you go though. It's life," Lawson said. "It's bout how you come back from adversity."

#Bills Shaq Lawson: "I haven't had any good wings since I left Buffalo. The wings been tasting a little funny since I left Buffalo." — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) March 23, 2022

Lawson shot his shot on Twitter to come back home, and it worked. Ask and you shall receive.

I am trying come back home. I miss y’all boys it been long two years https://t.co/dcQay6GBnw — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) March 9, 2022

Though he's a vet in the game, he still excited to learn from his fellow teammates such as newcomer Von Miller.

"When I seen Von came, I was like, all right, that's a guy I can learn pass-rush moves from. He can develop me as a pass rusher, just learning from the game from him, because he's one of the best to do it," Lawson said.

Training camp is only around the corner, and Lawson will still have to fight for his spot. Nothing is going to come easy.