Shades of '88? Bruce Smith sees same potential in 2020 Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith envisions a bright future for the Buffalo Bills no matter how they fare against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game this weekend.
The NFL's all-time leader in sacks sees comparisons between the potential today's Bills are showing to that of the Buffalo team he was a member of in 1988.
Both teams have a young talented core in place as Buffalo prepares to make its first conference championship appearance in 27 years.
In 1988, the Bills lost to Cincinnati in the AFC championship, and two years later would begin a run of reaching — and losing — four straight Super Bowl appearances.