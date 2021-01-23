x
Shades of '88? Bruce Smith sees same potential in 2020 Bills

The NFL's all-time leader in sacks sees comparisons between the potential today's Bills are showing to that of the Buffalo team he was a member of in 1988.
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 27: Defensive end Bruce Smith #78 of the Buffalo Bills on the field during Super Bowl XXV against the New York Giants at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won 20-19.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith envisions a bright future for the Buffalo Bills no matter how they fare against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game this weekend. 

Both teams have a young talented core in place as Buffalo prepares to make its first conference championship appearance in 27 years. 

In 1988, the Bills lost to Cincinnati in the AFC championship, and two years later would begin a run of reaching — and losing — four straight Super Bowl appearances.

