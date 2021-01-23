Shades of '88? Bruce Smith sees same potential in 2020 Bills

The NFL's all-time leader in sacks sees comparisons between the potential today's Bills are showing to that of the Buffalo team he was a member of in 1988.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith envisions a bright future for the Buffalo Bills no matter how they fare against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game this weekend.

The NFL's all-time leader in sacks sees comparisons between the potential today's Bills are showing to that of the Buffalo team he was a member of in 1988.

Both teams have a young talented core in place as Buffalo prepares to make its first conference championship appearance in 27 years.