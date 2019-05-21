ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the first time in more than 40 years the Bills have issued the number 32. Running back Senorise Perry has been issued the jersey number of Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson.

Perry played the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He was signed by the Bills as a free agent this off season.

Head coach Sean McDermott listed a number of Bills injuries Tuesday morning. McDermott said tight end Tyler Kroft broke his foot. It is the same one he broke last year and will need surgery. Kroft missed 11 games with the Bengals last season because of the injury.

Center Mitch Morse and wide receiver Cole Beasley, two free agent offseason signings both had surgery a couple of weeks ago and there is no timetable for their return. Center Russell Bodine is still recovering from shoulder surgery and he's still unable to practice.

There is some good news. Linebacker Matt Milano, who broke is his fibula last season, is practicing with his teammates.

The Bills also announced that former center Eric Wood has joined the Bills as a radio color commentator.