McDermott stresses the need for Bills to reset

The Bills have begun preparations for Sunday's home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders after a tough loss to the Jets in Monday night's opener.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There's an age old expression in sports that involves having a short memory.

Don't let a bad play affect the next one.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott says that's especially true for quarterback Josh Allen coming off a four turnover performance in Monday night's season opening loss to the New York Jets.

It certainly applies to the team itself.

"You have to have the mental ability to reset and get yourself back as soon as possible. That's just not a personal thing or a selfish thing. That's what your teammates need the very next play because if you're mentally hijacked, the very next play you're not being the teammate that they need."

McDermott says his team's mindset seems to reflect that as they begin a new game week.

"They've been professional. Everyone looks at the game and looks at themselves and says this is what I can do better... and I think that's the right approach and then you know we move forward as a team."

McDermott and the Bills (0-1) are on a short week as they prepare for face the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) in the home opener on Sunday. They're going through a close walk through practice here on Wednesday to account for the short week coming off a Monday night game.