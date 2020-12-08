Sean McDermott signs multi-year contract extension with Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that head coach Sean McDermott has signed a multi-year contract extension.
McDermott was named head coach of the Bills back in 2017, and in three seasons the team made two playoff appearances. Prior to McDermott's involvement, the franchise had not played in the postseason since 1999.
McDermott is the third Buffalo Bills coach to earn a playoff spot in his first season.
Terry and Kim Pegula released the following statement:
"Sean's leadership on and off the field has been nothing but genuine and transparent, qualities we appreciate as owners. He is the same great person to us, the players and everyone across all our organizations. We will never forget how impressed we were during his first interview. Sean's attention to detail was apparent back then and his process-driven approach has brought great stability to our organization. We are happy to extend his contract and keep him in Western New York for many years to come."