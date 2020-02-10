Schefter: 'At this rate, Bills-Titans game would be in jeopardy'

"In all, seven Titans’ players and six other members of the organization now have tested positive," Schefter said in a tweet on Friday.

A COVID-19 outbreak with the Tennessee Titans has already postponed their Sunday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now it could impact their game against the Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, two more Tennessee Titan players have tested positive for COVID-19.

"In all, seven Titans’ players and six other members of the organization now have tested positive," Schefter said in a tweet on Friday.

Schefter also added that, "At this rate, if there are more positives this weekend in Tennessee, next weekend’s Titans-Bills game would be in jeopardy."

The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to travel to Nashville for their game against the Titans on October 11.

At this rate, if there are more positives this weekend in Tennessee, next weekend’s Titans-Bills game would be in jeopardy. https://t.co/dELB42Q1l7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2020

Earlier this week, Bills safety Jordan Poyer said he wasn't surprised with the COVID-19 outbreak with the Titans.

"It's almost like you expected something to happen throughout the season. Am I surprised? No, not really. It's been almost four and half months now since everyone has been together. You kind of felt earlier on in the season, we knew something would happen, but like I said, the NFL is doing a good job handling it," said Poyer.