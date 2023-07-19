Ron Raccuia no longer Bills' executive vice president, chief operating officer

CEO and owner Terry Pegula will take over the role of president of the Bills.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have announced that Ron Raccuia will no longer be serving as the team's executive vice president and chief operating officer.

"We would like to thank Ron for his many years of hard work and dedication with the Bills and PSE," Terry Pegula said. "We wish him and his family the best of luck in his future endeavors."

CEO and owner Terry Pegula will take over the role of president of the Bills.

Pegula will work closely with a new management committee of Roth, executive vice president/chief operating officer, Kathryn D'Angelo, general counsel and senior vice president of business administration, and Josh Dziurlikowski, senior vice president of finance and business administration.

Penny Semaia has been hired as the vice president of stadium relations and will work with Bills vice president of stadium development John Polka and vice president of creative/stadium design Frank Cravotta during the development of the Bills stadium.

John Roth will continue to serve as the chief operating officer of the Buffalo Sabres and PSE. He will oversee the Bills ticketing, business development, and media and content departments as well.

D'Angelo was recently promoted to the general counsel of the Bills and will oversee the Bills' security, human resources, and marketing departments in her new role. She is a Western New York native who has been with the team since 2016.

Dziurlikowski will now oversee the team's community relations, operations, guest experience, and information technology departments.

"After taking time over the past several months to evaluate the business side of our operation, we wanted to revamp and improve our structure," Pegula said.