Rodgers, Allen lead Packers and Bills into title games

The Buffalo Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-3 for a spot in the AFC championship game.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Aaron Rodgers is thankful for the chance to play a conference title game at home for the first time in his career. Josh Allen is just happy to get into one wherever it happens to be.

Rodgers threw two TD passes and ran for another score to lead the top-seeded Green Bay Packers into the NFC championship game with a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Allen threw a TD pass to Stefon Diggs and Taron Johnson returned an interception a record-tying 101 yards for a touchdown to lead Buffalo past Baltimore 17-3 for a spot in the AFC championship game.

The Bills will either play the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cleveland Browns in the AFC championship game. While the Packers will either play the New Orleans Saints or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game.