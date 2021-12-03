Rochester business owner makes special gift for Bills' Harrison Phillips

Paul Cummings also gave a specially designed flag to head coach Sean McDermott in January. He's not done making flags for the team either.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Paul Cummings of Rochester seems to be making more and more trips to Bills Stadium during the postseason.

That's because he has some very special gifts to drop off.

"I looked at my wife and said it would be really cool if we could get one to Harrison too, and lo and behold, he messaged us a couple weeks later." Cummings said.

Cummings owns the Charred Flag Factory in Rochester.

He made a specially designed flag for Bills coach Sean McDermott in January but needed some help getting it to him.

He messaged Bills' defensive tackle Harrison Phillips but didn't get a response until a few weeks after Cummings used Bills Mafia's help to get the flag to McDermott.

"I was like man, this is really cool. I'm bummed I wasn't able to help you. I'm glad it got where it needed to be. Then he just threw out there hey, you want me to make one for you? And I was like yeah, no-brainer. This thing is sweet," Phillips said.

Inspired by the American dream, the flag shows Phillips from high school to now.

"Since I was a really young kid, the American dream is something I wanted. The whole idea of living a life, doing what you want to do everyday. So when we put Harrison on the flag, that makes sense. To do them for Harrison and to do them for Coach, it's the coolest thing," Phillips said.

Cummings wanted Phillips to have one because he does so much charity work for Western New York.

Phillips was even named Buffalo's Walter Payton Man of the Year this past season.

Though he says he doesn't do nice things to get recognition, Phillips does feel pretty special to have gotten this flag.

"I've had too many of my teammates replying to my stories and asking about it," Phillips said. "He's going to have more for the players so I'm not the only player who's going to have one but I'm the first and so it does mean a lot he didn't chase after the pro bowl guy or the starting this guy. He chose a player he thought represented the Western New York community."

Cummings will be dropping off another one for someone in the Bills franchise this Sunday.