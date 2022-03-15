Reports: CB Levi Wallace headed to Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bills will be looking for a starter opposite Tre'Davious White.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Levi Wallace is reportedly signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to The Game Day NFL's Jordan Schultz, Wallace and the Steelers have agreed to a two-year deal with $8 million.

A two time College Football Playoff National Champion at Alabama, Wallace went undrafted in 2018 but signed a three-year contract with the Bills to battle for a roster spot before he was placed on the practice squad.

Wallace was promoted to the active roster later in the season and continued to earn a starting role opposite Tre'Davious White over the next three seasons.

The 26-year-old tallied 58 tackles and two picks last season for the Bills.