Reports: Bills' Von Miller out indefinitely while doctors determine extent of injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Multiple NFL reporters say Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller could be out indefinitely due to his knee injury.
Miller had to leave Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions after he injured his knee. He went down awkwardly defending a play late in the second quarter. He was down on one knee for a long period of time before slowly walking off the field on his own. He was taken to the locker room on a cart just before halftime.
While the Bills did not provide an update on Miller's status after the game, reports say Miller did not tear his ACL, but that doctors are trying to determine how long he will be out.
Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott is expected to hold a press conference at 4pm Friday. It will be carried LIVE on WGRZ.COM.