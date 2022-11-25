Reports: Bills' Von Miller out indefinitely while doctors determine extent of injury

Von Miller had to leave Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions after he injured his knee during a play.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Multiple NFL reporters say Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller could be out indefinitely due to his knee injury.

Miller had to leave Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions after he injured his knee. He went down awkwardly defending a play late in the second quarter. He was down on one knee for a long period of time before slowly walking off the field on his own. He was taken to the locker room on a cart just before halftime.

While the Bills did not provide an update on Miller's status after the game, reports say Miller did not tear his ACL, but that doctors are trying to determine how long he will be out.

Bills' LB Von Miller did not tear his ACL, but there is other damage that doctors are reviewing to determine how much time he will miss and for now he is out indefinitely, per sources. He could be out a couple of weeks, it could be season ending; more info still being gathered. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2022

Sources: #Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller did not tear his ACL. There is concern about his lateral meniscus, tho. He’s out at least a week or 10 days while he figures it out. He’ll have surgery — the question is now or after the season. This is all following the MRI today. pic.twitter.com/rXIUIE11lw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2022