BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network has learned that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills are making a huge off-season trade.

Rapoport reports that the Steelers and Bills are working on a trade that will send star wide receiver Antonio Brown to the team.

There is no official word from either team. We will update this story when more information and an official word is released.

Antonio Brown took the news about the report of the trade to the NFL's post on Instagram commenting, "Fake News."