Report: Morse takes nearly $2M salary cut to stay with Bills

Ian Rapoport tweeted Tuesday that Bills center Mitch Morse took a salary cut of nearly $2 million to stay in Buffalo.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A NFL Insider reports that one member of the Buffalo Bills took a financial hit to stay in the Queen City.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet, an insider for the NFL Network, tweeted Tuesday that Bills center Mitch Morse took a salary cut of nearly $2 million to stay in Buffalo.

Rapoport added in a follow-up tweet that Morse "can earn back some of the $2M, a move that helps his team in a year with a serious cap crunch."

Morse, the 28-year-old with six years in the national league, signed with the Bills two years ago this March. The Austin-native began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs after wrapping up a college-career at Mizzou. 

