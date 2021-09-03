Report: Morse takes nearly $2M salary cut to stay with Bills

Ian Rapoport tweeted Tuesday that Bills center Mitch Morse took a salary cut of nearly $2 million to stay in Buffalo.

A couple of players reworked their deals to stick for 2021:

— #Bills C Mitch Morse cut his salary by nearly $2M to stay in Buffalo, source said.

— #Packers WR Devin Funchess took a roughly $750K paycut to stick in Green Bay after opting out last year, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

Rapoport added in a follow-up tweet that Morse "can earn back some of the $2M, a move that helps his team in a year with a serious cap crunch."

Morse, the 28-year-old with six years in the national league, signed with the Bills two years ago this March. The Austin-native began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs after wrapping up a college-career at Mizzou.