ORCHARD PARK - It's only Monday and there have already been three different reports about the injury LeSean McCoy sustained in the loss Sunday to the Chargers.

Earlier in the day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that McCoy suffered a broken rib. Later, Rapoport corrected his tweet saying the injury would not be classified as a rib fracture.

And now, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that McCoy cracked rib cartilage and that he is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikins.

Bills' RB LeSean McCoy has cracked rib cartilage, leaving him questionable for Sunday's game at Minnesota against the Vikings, per source. McCoy should not miss more than one game, if that. McCoy has had this injury before, and it is not expected to sideline him very long. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

McCoy struggled for the second straight week, rushing for only 39 yards on 9 attempts.

McCoy was limited in the second half, swapping into and out of the game.

Coach McDermott is expected to address the media later today.

The Bills travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings next Sunday.

