ORCHARD PARK - Buffalo Bills Running Back LeSean McCoy suffered broken ribs yesterday against the Chargers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport broke the news early this morning on Twitter.

#Bills RB LeSean McCoy suffered fractured ribs during yesterday’s loss to the #Chargers, source said. It’s an injury that does not necessarily rule him out for Week 3, though. He’ll attempt to play through it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

McCoy struggled for the second straight week, rushing for only 39 yards on 9 attempts.

McCoy was limited in the second half, swapping into and out of the game.

Coach McDermott is expected to address the media later today.

The Bills travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings next Sunday.

