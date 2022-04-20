Report: Bills' Von Miller faces revenge porn lawsuit

Von Miller is being sued by an ex-girlfriend for revenge porn. He's accused of sending explicit photos of her to others without her consent after they broke up.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One of the newest members of the Buffalo Bills is facing some legal trouble for claims made well before his time here in Western New York.

TMZ was the first to report that Von Miller is being sued by an ex-girlfriend for revenge porn. He's accused of sending explicit photos of her to others without her consent after they broke up.

The lawsuit seeks financial damages.

Miller has not been charged with a crime, but sharing revenge porn can result in misdemeanor charges in California, where this allegedly happened.