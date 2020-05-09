x
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White signs 4-year extension

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bills are giving the 25-year-old cornerback a four year, $70 million extension, including $55 million guaranteed.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges pass intended for Diontae Johnson (18) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday evening that they have signed All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White to a four-year contract extension.

The former first-rounder is now among the highest paid at his position, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bills are giving the 25-year-old cornerback a four year, $70 million extension, including $55 million guaranteed. Schefter says the total value of the deal is $82.1 million.

White lead the league with six interceptions last season, he shares that honor with Anthony Harris of the Minnesota Vikings and former Buffalo Bill, now New England Patriot, Stephon Gilmore.

