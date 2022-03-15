Report: Bills to sign running back J.D. McKissic

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills intend to sign former Washington running back J.D. McKissic.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the NFL free agency set to begin on Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills are already making moves.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills intend to sign former Washington running back J.D. McKissic. Schefter says the Bills plan on signing McKissic to a two-year, $7 million deal.

This news comes one day after the team signed veteran offensive guard Rodger Saffold to a one-year contract. The Bills also extended center Mitch Morse for two more years, keeping him under contract through 2024.

The Bills are also making moves on defense. According to recent reports, the team has agreed to terms with a pair of free-agent defensive tackles: DaQuan Jones from the Carolina Panthers and Tim Settle from Washington.

