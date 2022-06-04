Report: Buffalo Bills reach 4-year extension with WR Stefon Diggs

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the intent is to have Stefon Diggs retire with the Buffalo Bills.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached an agreement on a four-year, $104 million contract extension with wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the contract extension includes $70 million guaranteed. With this deal, Schefter says Diggs will be in Buffalo for six more years at $124.1 million, "with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo."

Diggs was traded to the Bills back in March 2020 from the Minnesota Vikings, and quickly became a fan favorite in Buffalo.

He also became a favorite target for quarterback Josh Allen. Statistically, Diggs has enjoyed the two most successful seasons of his career in Buffalo. He racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards each year, and led the entire NFL in 2020 with 127 catches for 1,535 yards. While his total numbers fell in 2021, Diggs set a new career high with 10 touchdowns in 2021.

This isn't the only contract extension the Bills have made in the offseason, last month the Buffalo Bills signed offensive lineman Ike Boettger to a one-year contract extension. The Bills also matched the Bears' offer sheet on offensive lineman Ryan Bates. Bates signed a four-year contract with Buffalo.