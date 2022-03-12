x
Report: Punter Matt Haack agrees to pay cut, stay in Buffalo

Many people expected Matt Haack to be released after his inconsistent 2021 season, but it looks like he is staying in Buffalo.
Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates a 33-yard field goal with Matt Haack (3) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills punter Matt Haack signed a three-year contract with the Bills in 2021, but after an extremely inconsistent season with Buffalo, Haack and the team have restructured his contract to keep him with the Bills next season. 

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Haack has agreed to lower his salary to $1.135 million in salary and bonuses, rather than the more than $1.8 million that he was on track to earn before the changes.

Many expected Haack to be released after looking very shaky in his first year of his deal. This will be his last opportunity to prove he belongs on the roster with the third year of the contract also being voided, part of the restructure.

Haack will now be set for free agency at this time next year. 

