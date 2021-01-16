Report: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll 'favorite' candidate for Chargers' head coach

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that according to league sources, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is a "favorite" to land the job.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday night at Bills Stadium, other teams are making preparations for next season.

One such team is the Los Angeles Chargers who, according to a recent report from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, has a close eye on a certain Bills' coordinator to fill the position of head coach.

Schefter reports that according to league sources, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is a "favorite" to land the job, adding that the results of Saturday's game will likely influence the decision.

According to Schefter, Daboll is one of nine candidates who interviewed for the position. He went on to say that if the Bills continue to win, the Chargers would have to wait until the season is over to negotiate a contract. But if the Bills lose, Daboll could meet with the team at any time and accept the position if offered.