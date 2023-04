NFL Media reports the extension for Bass is worth up to $21 million.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have often made it a priority to keep their own, and they're set to take another step in that direction on special teams.

NFL Media was first to report that they have agreed to terms with kicker Tyler Bass on a four-year contract extension worth up to $21 million dollars. The deal reportedly includes $12.3 million in guaranteed money.

Bass has connected on 85.6% of his field goals and made 156 of 160 extra points over three seasons in Buffalo.