Report: Buffalo Bills' game Sunday could be in jeopardy after more Titans' players test positive for COVID-19

The Bills' game against the Titans is in jeopardy after another player on the Titans tested positive for COVID-19.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' game against the Tennessee Titans is in jeopardy after two more plsyers on the Titans tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to Dianna Russini from ESPN who cited a source.

She reports the Bills are headed into a team meeting. 

The Titans' team was hopeful they could return to the team facility today after they had gone the last two days without a positive test.

However that has changed with the report of the new cases.

The game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff from Nashville on Sunday if it does happen.