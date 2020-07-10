Report: Buffalo Bills' game Sunday could be in jeopardy after more Titans' players test positive for COVID-19

The Bills' game against the Titans is in jeopardy after another player on the Titans tested positive for COVID-19.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' game against the Tennessee Titans is in jeopardy after two more plsyers on the Titans tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to Dianna Russini from ESPN who cited a source.

A player on the #Titans has tested positive for COVID-19 per source. This puts Sunday’s game between the Bills and Titans in jeopardy. Titans were expected to return to their facility today, that can’t happen now. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020

The Titans officially have two players that have tested positive for COVID-19 per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020

She reports the Bills are headed into a team meeting.

The Buffalo Bills are headed into a team meeting. Some of them have heard about Tennessee as they point to the fact that maybe if the game is canceled/postponed they could get more rest for Thursday’s game at home against the Chiefs. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020

The Titans' team was hopeful they could return to the team facility today after they had gone the last two days without a positive test.