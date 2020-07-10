Report: Buffalo Bills' game Sunday could be in jeopardy after more Titans' players test positive for COVID-19

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' game against the Tennessee Titans is in jeopardy after two more plsyers on the Titans tested positive for COVID-19.
That's according to Dianna Russini from ESPN who cited a source.
She reports the Bills are headed into a team meeting.
The Titans' team was hopeful they could return to the team facility today after they had gone the last two days without a positive test.
However that has changed with the report of the new cases.
The game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff from Nashville on Sunday if it does happen.