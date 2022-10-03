Report: Bills WR Crowder 'out indefinitely' with broken ankle

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills' ever-growing injury list got a little longer Sunday with another wide receiver set to miss time.
Jamison Crowder, who the Bills signed as a free agent in the offseason, was carted off the field during the win over the Ravens. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Crowder broke his ankle and is out indefinitely.
The Bills wide receiver had caught six passes for 60 yards in his first four games in Buffalo. He joins WR Jake Kumerow on the injury report, who missed the Ravens game with an ankle injury. WR Isaiah McKenzie also left Sunday's game and is in the concussion protocol.
The injuries leave the Bills thin at receiver with just Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, and Khalil Shakir healthy. Depending on McKenzie and Kumerow's status, the team may need to look to the practice squad or the free agent market for replacements ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.