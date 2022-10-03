Report: Bills WR Crowder 'out indefinitely' with broken ankle

The Bills' ever-growing injury list got a little longer Sunday with another wide receiver set to miss time

Jamison Crowder, who the Bills signed as a free agent in the offseason, was carted off the field during the win over the Ravens. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Crowder broke his ankle and is out indefinitely.

#Bills WR Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s dramatic win over the #Ravens, source said. He’ll have additional tests to see what other damage went along with it, but Crowder is now out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

The Bills wide receiver had caught six passes for 60 yards in his first four games in Buffalo. He joins WR Jake Kumerow on the injury report, who missed the Ravens game with an ankle injury. WR Isaiah McKenzie also left Sunday's game and is in the concussion protocol.