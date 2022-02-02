Report: Buffalo Bills to hire Joe Brady as new quarterbacks coach

The Bills are expected to hire Joe Brady, former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator, as their new quarterbacks coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The position was vacated by Ken Dorsey after he was named the new offensive coordinator of the Bills. Dorsey's promotion was announced by the team on Tuesday.

Dorsey was promoted after Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was named head coach of the New York Giants.

According to the Bills, Dorsey has coached the Buffalo Bills' quarterbacks for the past three seasons and has also served as the team's passing game coordinator since 2019. The team says Dorsey has been "instrumental" in quarterback Josh Allen's development.