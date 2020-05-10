x
Report: Bills-Titans game remains hopeful; Titans report zero positive tests on Monday

Over the past week, the Titans had 18 players and personnel test positive for coronavirus.
Credit: AP
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Buffalo Bills game against the Tennessee Titans on October 11 remains hopeful following a COVID-19 outbreak with the Titans organization.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, reported that the Titans had zero positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, which gives some hope that the Bills-Titans game will go on as scheduled.

Over the past week, the Titans had 18 players and personnel test positive for coronavirus which prompted their week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to be postponed.

The Bills will look to improve to 5-0 if the game does go on as scheduled and travel to Nashville to face the Titans. 

