Report: Bills-Titans game remains hopeful; Titans report zero positive tests on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Buffalo Bills game against the Tennessee Titans on October 11 remains hopeful following a COVID-19 outbreak with the Titans organization.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, reported that the Titans had zero positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, which gives some hope that the Bills-Titans game will go on as scheduled.

Over the past week, the Titans had 18 players and personnel test positive for coronavirus which prompted their week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to be postponed.

The Bills will look to improve to 5-0 if the game does go on as scheduled and travel to Nashville to face the Titans.