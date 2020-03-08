Report: Bills sign former Jets G Brian Winters

This signing comes after it was announced that Bills starting right guard Jon Feliciano is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Buffalo Bills have signed right guard Brian Winters after he was released by the Jets on Sunday.

This signing comes after it was announced that Bills starting right guard Jon Feliciano is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

Winters was drafted 72nd overall in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Jets. Rapoport says Winters is a starter for the Bills right as camp begins.