BUFFALO, N.Y. — NFL insiders are reporting that the Bills have reached a deal with cornerback Josh Norman.

According to Mike Garafolo the team and Norman agreed to a 1-year deal worth $6 million, with incentives that can get him to $8 million.

The deal will reunite Norman with head coach Sean McDermott, who was the defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers during the four seasons Norman player there.

Garafolo says that Norman met with several other teams, but decided on Buffalo because of his familiarity with McDermott's defensive style and young talent like Tre’davious White.

Norman was selected in the 5th round of the 2012 draft by Carolina. He played there until 2016, when he signed at 5-year, $75 million deal with the Washington Redskins. He was released by the Redskins last month.