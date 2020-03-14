BUFFALO, N.Y. — ESPN's Field Yates tweeted Saturday that the Buffalo Bills have resigned tight end Jason Croom.

Croom spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. In 2018 he had begun to establish himself with the Bills.

He started three games and played in 15. Croom caught 22 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown.

With Croom back in the fold the Bills now have six tight ends. Along with Croom they have Dawson Knox, Lee Smith, Tyler Kroft, Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker.

RELATED: Bills re-sign guard Quinton Spain

RELATED: Report: Bills re-sign Wallace and Foster, exercise Long's option

RELATED: Report: Bills reach 1-year deal with CB Josh Norman