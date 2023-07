According to NFL Insider reporter Tom Pelissero, Hines suffered a knee injury while jet skiing.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the 2023 season due to an injury.

That's according to NFL Insider reporter Tom Pelissero.

According to a tweet posted by Pelissero, Hines suffered a serious knee injury while sitting stationary on a jet ski when he was struck by another jet skier, causing the injury that will need surgery.

The Buffalo Bills have not issued any statements in regards to Hines' status.