Report: Bills QB Josh Allen fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly a week after the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, several Bills players have been fined for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network.

Pelissero posted on Twitter Saturday saying that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the fourth quarter of the Championship game. Allen was tackled to the ground by Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor after a play was blown dead. While on the ground, Allen threw the ball at Okafor's helmet.

However, this isn't the only fine from the game.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added in his own tweet Saturday that Bills guard Jon Feliciano and Bills tackle Dion Dawkins were also fined for unsportsmanlike conduct. Both have been fined $10,000.