NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon that the Bills have parted ways with with special teams coordinator Danny Crossman.

Crossman has been with the Bills since 2013 as their special teams coordinator. He has also been a part of three different coaching staffs: Doug Marrone, Rex Ryan, Anthony Lynn (interim head coach after Rex Ryan was fired) and Sean McDermott.

The team has not officially confirmed the firing, we will update this story when official word is released.