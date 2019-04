BUFFALO, N.Y. — Leaks of the NFL schedule are pouring out ahead of the 8 p.m. release of the full 2019 schedule tonight.

The New York Daily News has leaked the New York Jets full schedule and has the Jets opening the season at MetLife Stadium against the Bills and has the Bills hosting the Jets to close the season in week 17.

One of the biggest questions about the schedule is: How many primetime games might the Bills get?

RELATED: Bills full schedule to be released tonight