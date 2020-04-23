BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Bills have exercised the 2021 fifth-year option on CB Tre'Davious White. Yates tweeted that shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The move is likely the first step toward a new mega deal for White. In 2019, White had six interceptions and two forced fumbles.

It is not a surprise that the Bills picked up White's option. He is one of if not the best cornerback in the NFL. White was the first player the Bills drafted in the Sean McDermott era.

Late in the 2017 season White was on the receiving end of a cheap shot from Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

When White learned that Gronkowski was joining quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa he posted this reaction on Instagram.

The only way the Bills will play Tampa this season is if both teams make it to the Super Bowl, if there is one.

