Report: Bills among teams Le'Veon Bell to sign with; McDermott confirms interest

Bell, who was released by the Bills' AFC East rival New York Jets earlier this week, was previously with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Could a star free agent running back be joining Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills offense?

A report from Jeremy Fowler, ESPN senior reporter for the NFL, says that running back Le'Veon Bell plans to sign with one of three reported teams: Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Fowler says that Bell's decision could come as early as Thursday.

Le’Veon Bell currently plans to sign with one of three teams, per source: Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills. Barring change, Bell will decide among these teams as early as today. Steelers reunion unlikely at this point. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2020

During his press conference on Thursday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the report that the Bills was among Bell's team he wanted to sign with saying, "We look at every situation to try to improve our football team."