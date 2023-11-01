Rep. Higgins recognizes Damar Hamlin's recovery on House floor

Congressman Brian Higgins is applauding Damar Hamlin's release from the hospital and celebrating the resilience of WNY

Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY26) is applauding Damar Hamlin's release from the hospital nine days after suffering cardiac arrest and celebrating the resilience of Western New York.

Higgins told his colleagues in the House, “Buffalo and Western New York have had our fair share of challenges over the last year. A racist mass shooter murdered innocent people at a local grocery store. A blinding blizzard took the lives of dozens of our neighbors two weeks ago. And what should have been an exciting Monday night football game turned into a nightmare for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin and his family. Our community is grateful Damar is recovering at home with his family now. Today I rise to celebrate the people and the spirit of Buffalo. We are more than neighbors we are family. A family that sticks together, works together, and rallies around our teams and one another, in good times and in bad. I’m proud of the way Buffalo works through our struggles and prouder still to call this place with a big heart, home. Our best days are immediately in front of us. Go Bills!”

The Buffalo Bills announced that Hamlin was released from Buffalo General Hospital on Wednesday.

Hamlin was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on January 9 and underwent comprehensive medical evaluations. According to the staff at Kaleida Health, the series of tests were completed and they were confident that he can safely be discharged.

On whether or not Hamlin will stop by to visit the team, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott says it will be up to Hamlin. "You know, his health is first and foremost on our mind as far as his situation goes, and then when he feels ready, you know, we'll welcome him back as he feels ready,"

Hamlin made a quick recovery since the incident on Jan. 2. Doctors in Cincinnati said that Hamlin met a number of key milestones in his recovery. They say he has been up on his physical and occupational therapy and tolerating a regular diet. One of the doctors, Dr. William Knight said Hamlin was "doing well.”