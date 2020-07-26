Removal of New Era signage begins at Bills' Orchard Park stadium

The Bills announced last week that New Era Cap Company asked to be released from its naming rights and sponsorship deals with the team.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — You can start saying goodbye to the New Era signage at the stadium where the Buffalo Bills play.

A 2 On Your Side photographer stopped by the stadium in Orchard Park on Saturday night. One of the New Era signs had already been painted over.

The Bills announced last week that New Era Cap Company asked to be released from its naming rights and sponsorship deals with the team.

The Bills are also beginning the process of pursuing a new naming rights partner for the stadium.

The Bills issued a statement last week:

“The Buffalo Bills and New Era Cap Company jointly announce that New Era has asked to be released from their Naming Rights and Sponsorship deals with the Bills. The Bills and New Era are currently negotiating the details of this separation and the Bills are beginning the process of pursuing a new naming rights partner for the stadium.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz became critical of the company after it announced layoffs to its downtown Buffalo workforce.

Four years ago New Era paid a reported $40 million for naming rights of the county-owned football stadium. Then, in the last 13 months, the company has had a pair of layoffs.